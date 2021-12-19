Watch Live: Dew Tour Copper Mountain 2021, Day 5

It’s the fifth and final day of Dew Tour Copper Mountain 2021, and the weekend of competition is wrapping up with one of the most anticipated events on the schedule: the women’s and men’s Snowboard Superpipe Final presented by Toyota. If you’re craving some high-flying acrobatics on snowboards, you won’t want to miss this. Check out the schedule below, and catch both finals in the livestream above.

Here’s the schedule for Dew Tour Copper Mountain 2021 day five (all times are in MST and subject to change).

Women’s Snowboard Superpipe Final presented by Toyota: 9:10 a.m. to 9:55 a.m.

Men’s Snowboard Superpipe Final presented by Toyota: 10:50 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.

For realtime scoring and the latest schedule updates, head to dewtour.com/live.

