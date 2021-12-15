Watch Live: Dew Tour Copper Mountain 2021, Day 1

Dew Tour Copper Mountain 2021 has officially kicked off, and if you want to catch all the action, you’ve come to the right place. The first day of competition begins today with the Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualifier. That’s followed by the Men’s Ski Superpipe Qualifier presented by Toyota and the Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualifier, and then day one will wrap up with Women’s Ski Superpipe Qualifier presented by Toyota. Get more info on the events below, and watch them live in the livestream above.

Here’s breakdown of the competition times and info on how the events will be structured (all times are listed in MST and subject to change).

Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualifier (9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.): 25 athletes will participate, and the top 12 from the qualifier will move on to the final.

Men’s Ski Superpipe Qualifier presented by Toyota (10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.): 24 athletes will participate, and the top 12 from the qualifier will move on to the final.

Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualifier (12:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.): 15 athletes will participate, and the top eight from the qualifier will advance to the final.

Women’s Ski Superpipe Qualifier presented by Toyota (1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.): 16 athletes will participate, and the top eight from the qualifier will move on to the final.

All of the qualifier competitions are judged based on overall impression, and the judges asses the best one out of two runs. For realtime scoring and up-to-the-minute schedule updates, head to dewtour.com/live.

