Watch Live: Dew Tour Copper Mountain 2021, Day 3

With the qualifying rounds over, the competition is heating up at Dew Tour Copper Mountain 2021. Day three opens with the Men’s and Women’s Snowboard Adaptive Banked Slalom presented by Toyota. After that, we roll right into the Ski Slopestyle Finals for both men and women—and we’ll find out who’s taking home some hardware this year. Check out the schedule below and watch all the events in the livestream above.

Here’s the schedule for the day, along with info on how the events will be structured (all times are listed in MST and subject to change).

Men’s and Women’s Snowboard Adaptive Banked Slalom presented by Toyota (9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.)

Men’s Ski Slopestyle Final (12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.): 12 athletes will compete, and they’ll be judged based on overall impression. Judges will assess the best one out of three runs for each athlete.

Women’s Ski Slopestyle Final (2 p.m. to 3 p.m.): Eight athletes will compete, and they’ll be judged based on overall impression. Judges will assess the best one out of three runs for each athlete.

For realtime scoring and the latest schedule updates, head to dewtour.com/live.

