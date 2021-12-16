Watch Live: Dew Tour Copper Mountain 2021, Day 2

Dew Tour Copper Mountain 2021 is rolling into its second day, and there’s plenty of shredding on tap. The day begins with the Men’s Ski Slopestyle Qualifier, and after that, riders will drop into the superpipe for the Men’s Snowboard Superpipe Qualifier presented by Toyota. Finally, the Women’s Ski Slopestyle Qualifier and the Women’s Snowboard Superpipe Qualifier presented by Toyota will round out the competition at Copper Mountain. Check out the full day’s schedule below, and catch all the action in the livestream above.

Here’s the schedule for the day, along with info on how the events will be structured (all times are listed in MST and subject to change).

Men’s Ski Slopestyle Qualifier (9 a.m. to 11 a.m.): 26 athletes will participate, and the top 12 athletes from qualifier will move on to the final.

Men’s Snowboard Superpipe Qualifier presented by Toyota (10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.): 23 athletes will participate, and the top 12 from qualifier will move on to the final.

Women’s Ski Slopestyle Qualifier (12:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.): 17 athletes will participate, and the top eight from the qualifier will move on to the final.

Women’s Snowboard Superpipe Qualifier presented by Toyota (1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.): 16 athletes will participate, and the top eight from qualifier will move on to the final.

All of the qualifier competitions are judged based on overall impression, and the judges asses the best one out of two runs. For realtime scoring and up-to-the-minute schedule updates, head to dewtour.com/live.

