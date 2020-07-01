For four seasons, Beyond the Bib presented by Toyota has followed athletes on their respective journeys. This year, Team Toyota athletes snowboarders Chloe Kim, Red Gerard, and adaptive snowboarder Amy Purdy took center stage for the fourth season of the series. Each athlete had two original episodes this year, which were exclusively featured on DewTour.com and its social network. Since its inception, the series has been directed by Jeremy Pettit of Northside Productions in Los Angeles. See the winning campaign series at DewTour.com.

About the Telly Awards:

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards annually showcases the best work created within television and across video, for all screens. Receiving over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies, and publishers from around the world. The Telly Awards recognizes work that has been created on the behalf of a client, for a specific brand and/or company or self-directed as a creative endeavor.

This article originally appeared on DewTour.com and was republished with permission.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!