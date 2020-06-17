In light of the postponement of the Tokyo Summer Games and safety regulations and guidelines concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, Dew Tour’s annual summer skateboard competition will now be held May 2021. The event in May will serve as the last Olympic qualifying event in the U.S before the Tokyo summer games.

“As a global company, MTN DEW and PepsiCo see the health and safety of our staff and fans as our first priority,” commented Nicole Portwood, MTN DEW VP of Marketing. “With this in mind, we want to be sure we’re taking the necessary steps to help protect our communities around the world, and this includes postponing large-scale events such as the Dew Tour. As tough as this decision is, it’s the right thing to do and gives us, even more, to look forward to in 2021. We’ll drop in together soon.”

In June 2019, Dew Tour served as the first global Olympic qualifying event in the U.S. for men’s and women’s skateboard street and park competitions. In May 2021, Dew Tour will continue as an Olympic qualifying event, in partnership with World Skate, serving as the last qualifier for park events in the U.S. before the Tokyo Games. The exact dates are forthcoming.

“Postponing the Dew Tour Long Beach weekend until 2021 is the best decision to ensure the safety of our athletes, fans, partners, vendors, and staff during these unprecedented times,” explained Courtney Gresik, Dew Tour VP and General Manager. “The Dew Tour remains committed to the progression of skateboarding, furthering awareness and appreciation of the sport as we lead up to the 2021 Olympic Games. We look forward to our return to Long Beach in 2021 for a weekend packed with fun, excitement, and Olympic-level competition that our fans have come to expect from our events.”

In the meantime, check out Dew Tour Live on Facebook, YouTube, and Mixer or stream as a podcast on Spotify to keep up with top skateboarders, snowboarders, and skiers via its newly formatted show.

This article originally appeared on DewTour.com and was republished with permission.