White Industries XMR+ Hubs

I was temped to get matching Matte Burbon Chris King Hubs, but thankfully didn’t even have to consider getting the obnoxiously loud hubs because King doesn’t have Shimano Micro Spline yet. Instead, I went for the beautiful White Industries XMR+ hubs. Too bad the cassette covers the drool-worthy titanuim MicroSpline freehub.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!