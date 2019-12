XTR Trail Pedals

I’m usually not a fan of the “trail” style shimano pedals, but I thought I’d try the new XTR trail pedals since the platform actually has significantly more contact surface. I’m not totally sold yet. They’re harder to get into and out of than the cageless ones, even with my Shimano shoes. But they definitely do provide more stability when clipped in.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!