20. Super Bowl XLVII, 2013: Baltimore 34—San Francisco 31

In a wild affair, the Ravens won their second Super Bowl in a game that saw the 49ers lose for the first time in six appearances. Baltimore led 28-6 in the third quarter, when the apparent rout suddenly turned into a tense, nail-biting finish.

Competitiveness: 8 out of 10. Led by a fired up defense and the hot hand of MVP quarterback Joe Flacco, the Ravens jumped all over San Francisco and cruised into halftime leading 21-6. A Jacoby Jones return touchdown to begin the second half seemed to put the game out of reach, but a stunning comeback led by Colin Kapernick resulted in San Francisco having four chances to take the lead inside the Ravens ten yard line with less than two minutes left. They came up just short and the Ravens avoided one of history’s great collapses.

Star Power: 7 out of 10. Ray Lewis, Ed Reed and Randy Moss are all first ballot Hall Of Famers.

Intrigue/Controversy: 10 out of 10. Practically a telanovela, with sibling head coaches Jim and Jon Harbaugh facing off, the “last ride” for frighteningly intense all-timer Ray Lewis and the controversial 34-minute power outage which followed Beyonce’s halftime performance and led some to speculate the league intentionally pulled the plug in order to alter the game’s momentum. Probably not, but still this was nuts.

Aftermath: 7 out of 10. San Francisco would squander their regained stature, eventually parting ways with Jim Harbaugh for no rational seeming reason and regressing to the league’s worst echelon. They are in a full-on rebuild now. Coach Jon Harbaugh continues to keep the Ravens in contention each year.

Aggregate Score: 32 out of 40.

