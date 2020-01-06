24A. Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs 31, 49ers 20

Overall, this game was a pretty good one. While it looked like the 49ers were in control, the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes turned things on in the fourth quarter, going on a 3-touchdown run that helped them win the game. Mahomes took home the MVP.

Competitiveness: 8 out of 10. The game was fairly close throughout, and while the Niners built a solid lead, Mahomes and the Chiefs were never totally down for the count.

