Every Super Bowl Ever, Ranked From Worst to Best

Super Bowl LIV Patrick Mahomes Quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs throws the ball. Super Bowl LIV, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida. 2nd February 2020. Picture: Dave Shopland/NFL UK 2 Feb 2020
54
Dave Shopland/NFLUK/Shutterstock 30 / 54

24A. Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs 31, 49ers 20

Overall, this game was a pretty good one. While it looked like the 49ers were in control, the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes turned things on in the fourth quarter, going on a 3-touchdown run that helped them win the game. Mahomes took home the MVP.

Competitiveness: 8 out of 10. The game was fairly close throughout, and while the Niners built a solid lead, Mahomes and the Chiefs were never totally down for the count. 

