27. Super Bowl XXVI, 1992: Washington 37—Buffalo 24

The second of four consecutive losing efforts for the Bills in Super Bowls, this one wasn’t particularly close. Washington was a 14-2 juggernaut loaded with talent on both sides of the ball. They physically overwhelmed Buffalo, which was a common trope of this NFC-dominant era.

Competitiveness: 5 out of 10. Ultimately the game was not as close as the final score indicates. Heavily favored Washington ran out to a 37-10 lead before allowing the Bills two garbage time touchdowns. Washington moved the ball at will and thoroughly abused Bills’ QB Jim Kelly to the tune of five sacks and four interceptions.

Star Power: 8 out of 10. Coaching legend Joe Gibbs made his final Super Bowl appearance with a stocked team of Hall Of Famers including Art Monk, Russ Grimm and Darrel Green. The Bills were absolutely loaded of course, led by Jim Kelly, Andre Reed, Bruce Smith and Thurman Thomas.

Intrigue/Controversy: 5 out of 10. Bills’ defensive line coach Chuck Dickerson insanely mocked Washington’s famed “Hogs” offensive line before the game, referring to Joe Jacoby as a “Neanderthal.” This worked out badly as the Hogs held a grudge and laid waste to everything in front of them. Dickerson was fired immediately after the game.

Aftermath: 9 out of 10. Taken as a whole, the Bills’ four-game Super Bowl losing streak is the epic Russian novel of league history. They would go on to be thrashed two more times in the next two seasons and haven’t come close to being back since. Joe Gibbs would coach in Washington for one more season before stepping down, beginning the franchise’s inexorable decline.

Aggregate Score: 27 out of 40.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!