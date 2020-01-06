30. Super Bowl VI, 1972: Dallas 24—Miami 3

Two legendary teams squared off in a game that never lived up to its promise. Behind the great Roger Staubach and a stellar defense, the Cowboys utterly neutralized a Dolphins team that would go on to win the next two championships. In an amazing meeting between two burgeoning geniuses, young Tom Landry badly outschemed young Don Shula. Both coaches would become legends, helming their respective franchises for more than a decade and a half.

Competitiveness: 4 out of 10: Given what they were poised to accomplish over the next two seasons, it is surprising how badly the Dolphins were manhandled in this contest. They trailed 10-3 at half and could get nothing going the remainder of the game. The Cowboys ran at will, racking up well over 200 yards on the ground and dominating time of possession 2 to 1.

Star Power: 8 out of 10. Anti-climactic as the outcome was this was a true clash of titans. Landry, Shula and countless additional Hall Of Famers were represented.

Controversy/Intrigue: 5 out of 10. Gifted but surly Cowboys’ running back Duane Thomas inaugurated the now venerable tradition of refusing to answer reporters’ questions during mandatory media day. The game was “blacked out” on television in the New Orleans market for failing to sell out within 72 hours of kick off. Quaint.

Aftermath: 9 out of 10. Miami’s next season would be the lone undefeated championship season in the Super Bowl era. They would win again the following year. After that, Dallas would appear in three of the next five Super Bowls.

Aggregate Score: 26 out of 40.

