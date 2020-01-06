35. Super Bowl I. 1967: Green Bay 35—Kansas City 10

The first Super Bowl was actually not called the Super Bowl at the time. The game was held pre-merger when the AFL was still a rival to the NFL and the contest was known as the World Championship Game. Still, it was already a big enough deal for two TV networks to carry it simultaneously and epic figures like Vince Lombardi, Bart Starr, Hank Stram and Len Dawson covered the landscape in brilliance. The game itself was a beatdown typical of the bullying Pack of the time, but its very presence launched an era.

Competitiveness: 4 out of 10. The Chiefs were overwhelmed

Star Power: 8 out of 10. Start with the man the trophy is named after and go from there.

Controversy/Intrigue: 2 out of 10. Packers’ wide receiver Max McGee was known to be very hung over while recording seven receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Quaint.

Aftermath: 10 out of 10. This event launched the Super Bowl. It’s like BC/AD.

Aggregate Score: 24 out of 40.

