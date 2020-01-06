36. Super Bowl XXVIII. 1994: Dallas 30—Buffalo 13

A rematch of the previous season’s Super Bowl slaughter, the Cowboys chose to merely emphatically beat the Bills as an encore in Super Bowl XXVIII. Played in the subterranean Georgia Dome, this game felt curiously slow moving and lifeless, as the Bills completed their horribly tragic (almost unbearable) 0-4 Super Bowl run.

Competitiveness: 5 out of 10. The Bills played a terrific first half and lead 13-6. Then the wheels fell off.

Star Power: 8 out of 10. Two all time great teams loaded with the goods. Aikman, Smith, Irvin, Kelly, the other Smith and Thurman Thomas. Plus Andre Reed and Charles Haley. I’ll stop.

Intrigue/Controversy: 5 out of 10. Protesters brought negative attention to the host state Georgia’s flag, which at that time incorporated the Confederate stars and bars.

Aftermath: 5 out of 10. This was the sad culmination of the Bills’ legitimately great but always-the-bridesmaid run. The franchise has since drifted to the periphery of NFL fans’ interest. The new Dallas dynasty was immediately imperiled by the abrupt resignation of coach and team architect Jimmie Johnson. Some would argue the Cowboys never fully recovered.

Aggregate Score: 23 out of 40.

