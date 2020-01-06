37. Super Bowl IX, 1975: Pittsburgh 16—Minnesota 6

The national coming out party for the Steelers legendary Steel Curtain defense, Super Bowl IX was an ugly, bruising, brass knuckles bashing of an over-matched Vikings team. It was neither fun nor sightly. The score at halftime was 2-0 Pittsburgh. That didn’t seem close. Eventually the Vikings blocked a kick and returned it for a touchdown, but that was the only possible way they were getting points. The final was 16-6, and everybody felt like they’d been through hell.

Competitiveness: 5 out of 10. A weird game, in the sense that the Vikings trailed only 9-6 in the 4th quarter, but even that seemed an impossible hill to climb. That’s how good the Steelers’ defense was.

Star Power: 8 out of 10: An embarrassment of all time greats including Joe Greene, Franco Harris, Jack Lambert, Carl Eller and Alan Page to name a very few.

Controversy/Intrigue: 2 out of 10: Originally to be the first game played in the Superdome, it was moved at the last minute when construction wasn’t yet finished. At the outdoor Tulane Stadium, temperatures were low and the weather intemperate. Intemperate!!!

Aftermath: 7 out of 10. Having established their greatness, Chuck Noll’s Steelers would win three more Super Bowls in short order. Minnesota’s next Super Bowl win will be their first.

Aggregate Score: 22 out of 40.

