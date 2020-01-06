41. Super Bowl XII, 1978: Dallas 27—Denver 10

Basically another colossal Super Bowl ass kicking, the Tom Landry-led Cowboys featuring Roger Staubach, Tony Dorsett and the Doomsday Defense made easy sport of the Broncos in Denver’s first Super Bowl appearance.

Competitiveness: 3 out of 10. The heavily favored Cowboys quickly established their dominance and led 13-0 at half. The Broncos eventually got the game to 20-10 but no closer.

Star Power: 5 out of 10. Five Cowboy Hall Of Famers including Staubach, Dorsett, Mel Renfro, Randy White and Rayfield Wright. None for the Broncos.

Controversy/Intrigue: 6 out 10. When both were on the Cowboys, Denver QB Craig Morton and Staubach had jockeyed for the starting job under intense terms. This was the Rodgers vs. Favre of its day. Now they met at the Super Bowl.

Aftermath: 6 out of 10. Landry’s Cowboys reaffirmed their status as one of history’s great teams and Denver was left to try their Super Bowl fortunes again. It would get worse before it got better.

Aggregate Score: 20 out of 40.

