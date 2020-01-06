44. Super Bowl IV, 1970: Kansas City 23—Minnesota 7

A second consecutive victory for the AFL and the first in a woeful series of Super Bowl performances by the Vikings, this was 16-0 at the half and never particularly close. The Chiefs dominated under hilarious Hall of Fame coach Hank Stram despite entering the contest as 12-point underdogs. Field conditions were sloppy and Minnesota turned the ball over repeatedly. Doc Severinsen played the National Anthem and the halftime show was a “Tribute To Mardi Gras.” It remains the only Super Bowl championship for the Chiefs.

Competitiveness: 3 out of 10. Legendary Vikings coach Bud Grant fielded many a fine team, but none ever looked prepared in any of their three Super Bowl appearances. The Vikings were badly out-schemed.

Star Power: 5 out of 10. A surfeit of great players, but mostly on defense: Allan Paige, Carl Eller, Willie Lanier and Emmitt Thomas to name just a few.

Controversy/Intrigue: 3 out of 10. In the aftermath of the game, Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson was linked to some unsavory gambling operations in Detroit, but nothing of consequence ever emerged. Other than that, pretty dull.

Aftermath: 6 out of 10. A second consecutive unexpected victory for the AFL further legitimized the competition between the two leagues, essentially settling the question of their parity.

Aggregate Score: 17 out of 40.

