45. Super Bowl XXVII, 1993: Dallas 52—Buffalo 17

The third of four consecutive Super Bowl losses for the Buffalo Bills, this was the saddest of the entire lot. The Bills committed a staggering nine turnovers while being utterly slaughtered by a supremely gifted Cowboys team who would go on to win two of the next three Super Bowls. The Bills four-game losing streak in the big game is one of modern sport’s abiding tragedies. Certainly, they were a wonderful team that happened to run into better, great ones. In any event, this was a crime scene and hard to watch.

Competitiveness: 1 out of 10. Dallas led 28-10 at the half and never looked in danger of losing, as the Bills hemorrhaged turnovers.

Star Power: 7 out of 10. The actual game sucked, but what talent on the field. Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed, James Lofton, Bruce Smith and Cornelius Bennett. That was the losing side. The Cowboys fielded four Hall Of Famers and countless All-Pros.

Controversy/Intrigue: 3 out of 10. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Tempe, Arizona but was moved to the Rose Bowl after the state refused to honor MLK day, which… I just… ugh.

Aftermath: 5 out of 10.This game represented the burgeoning of a new Cowboys’ dynasty and the end of the run for a great Bills team that never reached the top of the mountain.

Aggregate Score: 16 out of 40.

