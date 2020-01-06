46. Super Bowl II, 1968 Green Bay 33—Oakland 14

The second AFL-NFL Championship game, now referred to as Super Bowl II, was much like the first. Representing the preeminent NFL, Vince Lombardi’s Packers demolished the Oakland Raiders 33-14 behind quarterback Bart Starr, an efficient running attack, and a formidable defense. The first two Super Bowls set a trend for bad games and mismatches that would plague the game in perpetuity.

Competitiveness: 2 out of 10. Never really close.

Star Power: 8 out of 10. Al Davis, Vince Lombardi, Willie Davis, Ray Nitschke, Daryle Lamonica and Willie Wood? That works.

Controversy/Intrigue: 0 out of 10. Disappointingly considering the presence of Al Davis there is no compelling record of controversy.

Aftermath: 3 out of 10. In the aftermath, Lombardi temporarily retired from coaching.

Aggregate score: 13 out of 40.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!