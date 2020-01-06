47. Super Bowl XVIII, 1984: Oakland 38—Washington 19

The marauding Raiders absolutely massacred the defending champion Redskins in one of the most emphatic and surprising beat downs in Super Bowl history. Oakland scored on offense, defense and special teams in the first half alone, and basically made one of the league’s most prolific offenses look childish.

Competitiveness: 2 out of 10. From the early blocked kick TD to the late 74-yard rub-it-in TD run by Marcus Allen, this was never close.

Star Power: 3 out of 10. Lots of brilliant, Hall Of Fame players, but only MVP Marcus Allen is memorable in the game itself.

Controversy: 0 out of 10. Redskins coach Joe Gibbs had a talent for keeping things boring.

Aftermath: 6 out of 10. Gibbs would go on to win two of the next eight Super Bowls and establish himself as a legendary coach.

Aggregate Score: 11 out of 40.

