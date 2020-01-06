48. Super Bowl XXXVII, 2003: Tampa Bay 48—Oakland 21

A tantalizing matchup on paper, the underdog Buccaneers annihilated the favored Raiders 48-21 in a game that was not nearly as close as the final score indicated. Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon melted down, throwing five interceptions and taking five sacks as the Bucs physically overwhelmed finesse-heavy Oakland. The Bucs defense scored three touchdowns by themselves and the game became interminable to watch.

Competitiveness: 2 out of 10. The Raiders hung around for a quarter but always looked out of their depth. It was 34-3 before the Bucs somewhat called the dogs off.

Star Power: 2 out of 10. As with any Super Bowl, great players appeared in the game including Derrick Brooks, Warren Sapp, and an aging Jerry Rice. But this was not a venue for household names. Bucs safety Dexter Jackson may be the least well-remembered MVP in history.

Controversy: 3 out of 10. Strange rumblings later emerged that Raiders coach Bill Callahan sabotaged the team with a last-minute change in game plan. This makes absolutely no sense, but that’s what some people said.

Aftermath: 2 out of 10. The game made Bucs coach Jon Gruden a star, but he never won big again and now is entrenched as a broadcaster. The Raiders franchise went into a spiral from which they are just now showing signs of coming out of.

Aggregate Score: 9 out of 40.

