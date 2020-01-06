49. Super Bowl XXIV, 1990: San Francisco 55—Denver 10

In an irrational act of inhumane cruelty, the NFL actually allowed this game to take place between the unstoppable 49ers of Joe Montana and whoever their hapless victim might be. In this case, John Elway’s Broncos suffered a truly miserable fate at the hands of what was arguably the most unstoppable offense in league history.

Competitiveness: 0 out of 10. A blowout from the whistle

Star Power: 2 out of 10. Even Montana and Elway can’t redeem this snuff film.

Controversy/Intrigue: 0 out of 10. (No notes.)

Aftermath: 6 out of 10. Both teams would go on to win Super Bowls later in the decade.

Aggregate Score: 8 out of 40.

