50. Super Bowl XX, 1986: Chicago 46—New England 10

The 1985-’86 Chicago Bears remain one of the legendary defenses in NFL history. Dominant throughout their ’85 campaign, the Buddy Ryan-coached defense wreaked havoc on a league baffled by the balls-out aggression of their scheme. Meanwhile, an opportunistic offense led by quarterback Jim McMahon and legendary back Walter Payton created enough offense to make the Bears unbeatable. The surprise AFC champion Patriots ran into a buzz saw and never had a chance.

Competitiveness: 0 of 10. The irony is that the Patriots actually briefly led 3-0.

Star Power: 5 out of 10. Significant at the time with Jim McMahon, William “Refrigerator” Perry, Mike Singletary and Irving Fryer. Feels less so in retrospect.

Controversy: 1 out of 10. Some officiating confusion?

Aftermath: 2 out of 10. On the brink of an apparent dynasty, the Bears never made another Super Bowl for twenty years.

Aggregate Score: 8 out of 40.

