51. Super Bowl XLVIII, 2014: Seattle 43—Denver 8

An ugly mismatch from the start, the 2014 game saw Pete Carroll’s young, hungry Seahawks embarrass an aging Peyton Manning and the Broncos. Despite being two-point favorites, Denver was never in the game, falling behind on the first play from scrimmage and eventually trailing 36-0 before scoring their lone touchdown in the third period. A complete physical mismatch in all three phases, this was one of the worst bloodbaths in Super Bowl history. In a series with as many non-competitive games as this one that’s saying something.

Competitiveness: 0 out of 10. The game was basically out of hand after two minutes.

Star Power: 2 out of 10. Plenty of good players, but not really a showcase for the stars. Journeyman linebacker Malcolm Smith was the game’s MVP.

Controversy/Intrigue: 1 out of 10. Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers admitted to playing with pre-recorded music at halftime. Look, I’m trying!

Aftermath: 4 out of 10. The Seahawks consecrated a mini-dynasty in the NFC. Peyton Manning would eventually win another championship as a highly compromised version of himself, but this was the game that essentially ended the imperial portion of his career.

Aggregate Score: 7 out of 40.

