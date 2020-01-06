52. Super Bowl XXIX, 1995: San Francisco 49—San Diego 26

A truly horrible specimen of a football game, this ugly mismatch found the insanely talented 49ers committing a tedious felony assault against a not-very-good Chargers team that had lucked into the Super Bowl with a fluky playoff run. The 49ers went off as 18-and-a-half point favorites, and it was never in question that they would cover. Scoring at will throughout the game, San Francisco led 28-10 at the half and were never threatened. Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young threw six touchdowns for the juggernaut Niners. His counterpart Stan Humphries did not.

Competitiveness: 0 out of 10. No one involved with this game in any way ever thought the Chargers could win. It was 14-0 after five minutes.

Star Power: 5 out of 10. The Niners were absolutely loaded. Steve Young, Jerry Rice, Deion Sanders, John Taylor, Richard Dent. Jesus. The Chargers were not.

Controversy: 0 out of 10. Nothing controversial about a glorified exhibition.

Aftermath: 1 out of 10. This was the last gasp of the great 49ers dynasties of the 80’s and 90’s, but man what a gasp. The team was aging and the franchise wouldn’t make it back to a Super Bowl until 2013. Needless to say, the Chargers have not been back.

Aggregate Score: 6 out of 10.

