53. Super Bowl LIII, 2019: New England Patriots 13—Los Angeles Rams 3

It might be recency bias, but for now this one has to stay up top. Even though the Patriots have shown they’re the team of modern greatness with a third Super Bowl in five years and a sixth as a franchise, this game wasn’t anything great. The score was 0-0 after the first quarter, 3-0 after the second, 3-3 after the third, and there was only one touchdown.

Competitiveness: 7 out of 10. Even though the game wasn’t a great one, it actually was pretty close throughout because no one did too much.

Star Power: 3 out of 10. That score is more based on how the stars played and not the stars themselves. Tom Brady was the biggest superstar in this game, and while players like Aaron Donald, Todd Gurley, and Jared Goff all have star power, none match Brady—plus none of them stepped up for the Rams in this game. Gurley is the highest-paid RB in the NFL, but he barely got touches in this game.

Controversy: 1 out of 10. Nothing too controversial happened here. There were a few bad calls in the course of the game as always, but nothing major.

