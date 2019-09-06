Football is finally back. The 2019 NFL season is ready to kick off after the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl—and it’s a big one for the league: The NFL is celebrating its 100th birthday.

After a century of football, this season could be one of the most intriguing yet, with a 42-year-old quarterback in Tom Brady looking to win his seventh Super Bowl, and 22-year-old top-overall draft pick Kyler Murray hoping to have a successful start to his career with the Arizona Cardinals. The Cleveland Browns made major moves and have a lot of hype as they try and break a 16-year playoff drought, while the Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, and Kansas City Chiefs will try and make Super Bowl runs after playoff losses last season.

Here’s everything you need to know to get ready for the 2019 NFL season.