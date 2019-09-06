Awards Candidates and Predictions

NFL MVP: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, QB – Can Mahomes do it two years in a row? He showed he has the talent to pull it off, plus the Chiefs could be even better than last season. Other Threats: Aaron Rodgers, Packers, QB; Alvin Kamara, Saints, RB

Defensive Player of the Year: Aaron Donald, Rams, DL or Von Miller, Broncos, LB – Donald has won this two years in a row and he’s clearly the best defensive player in the league, but Miller could be motivated to show everyone why he was signed to the biggest contract ever for a defensive player back in 2016. Other Threat: Khalil Mack, Bears, LB

Offensive Player of the Year: Alvin Kamara, Saints, RB – Kamara is one of the most dynamic players in the league and with Mark Ingram gone at RB, the Saints could rely on him even more this season. Other Threats: Christian McCaffrey, Panthers, RB; Deandre Hopkins, Texans, WR; Saquon Barkley, Giants, RB

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Josh Jacobs, Raiders, RB – The Raiders are going to feed Jacobs the ball quite a bit and he should have the numbers to win this over Kyler Murray, who could be good on a very bad Cardinals team. Other Threat: Kyler Murray, Cardinals, QB

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Josh Allen, Jaguars, DE – Allen has all the tools to be a dominant defensive end in the NFL: speed, agility, and strength. He should be able to put it all together for a successful first season. Other Threats: Devin Bush, Steelers, LB; Chase Winovich, Patriots, DE

Coach of the Year Award: Bill Belichick, New England Patriots – Despite winning 10 straight division titles, Belichick has won this award just once since 2007. The winner is usually a coach who makes a surprise run to the playoffs. This year, the popular pick is Browns coach Freddie Kitchens. But after winning the Super Bowl with a 41-year-old QB last year and likely winning the division this year with a 42-year-old Tom Brady, Belichick should be in the running for this one. Other Threats: Freddie Kitchens, Browns; Frank Reich, Colts; Matt LaFleur, Packers