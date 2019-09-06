Best Games on the 2019 NFL Schedule:

You’re going to want to mark these matchups on your calendar:

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams (Week 2): A rematch of the 2018-19 NFC Championship game could have major implications for NFC playoff positioning.

Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints (Week 4): Two of the best offensive teams and RBs—Ezekiel Elliot and Alvin Kamara—will go head-to-head in New Orleans’ Superdome.

Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs (Week 8): The reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes faces off against one of the greatest of all times, Aaron Rodgers, in Kansas City.

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots (Week 8): The Browns have tons of hype heading into 2019, and they’ll get to show if they’re for real by visiting Tom Brady and the Pats.

New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles (Week 11): Two of the top teams in the league will duke it out in the middle of the season.

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams (Week 11): One of the best offensive teams (Rams) will be pitted against one of the best defenses (Bears).

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (Week 14): A rematch of the AFC championship game from last season could be one of the best regular season games in years.

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys (Week 15): Two of the most high-profile teams in the NFC are facing off. Both have young QBs (Jared Goff, Dak Prescott) and workhorse RBs (Zeke Elliot, Todd Gurley).

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets (Week 16): This one is more about intrigue than the matchup: Former Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell faces his old team after sitting out all of 2018 while hoping to get a new contract from Pittsburgh. He signed with the Jets this offseason.