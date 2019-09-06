NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl Predictions
AFC Division Winners and Wild Cards
AFC East: New England Patriots AFC North: Pittsburgh Steelers AFC South: Houston Texans AFC West: Kansas City Chiefs Wild Card Teams: Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars
NFC Division Winners and Wild Cards
NFC East: Philadelphia Eagles NFC North: Green Bay Packers NFC South: New Orleans Saints NFC West: Los Angeles Rams Wild Card Teams: Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings
Playoffs Predictions
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots
NFC Championship Game: New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers
Super Bowl Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs (AFC) vs. New Orleans Saints (NFC)
Super Bowl Champion: Kansas City Chiefs