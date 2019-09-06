Sports

The Minimally Informed Guide to the 2019 NFL Season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, in Kansas City, Mo. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees warms up before the preseason American Football game between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, USA, 18 August 2019.
NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl Predictions

AFC Division Winners and Wild Cards

AFC East: New England Patriots AFC North: Pittsburgh Steelers AFC South: Houston Texans AFC West: Kansas City Chiefs Wild Card Teams: Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars

NFC Division Winners and Wild Cards

NFC East: Philadelphia Eagles NFC North: Green Bay Packers NFC South: New Orleans Saints NFC West: Los Angeles Rams Wild Card Teams: Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings

Playoffs Predictions

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots 

NFC Championship Game: New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs (AFC) vs. New Orleans Saints (NFC)

Super Bowl Champion: Kansas City Chiefs 

