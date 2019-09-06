Rookies to Watch

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals, QB – The No.1 overall pick and Hesiman winner has some big expectations, but the roster in Arizona is very thin.

Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders, RB – The Raiders were thrilled to draft the former Alabama running back and he should slot in as the top option in Oakland.

David Montgomery, Chicago Bears, RB -The Bears traded RB Jordan Howard to give the prolific Iowa State RB a chance, and if he’s as productive as he was in college, he’ll put up big numbers.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants, QB – Will the Giants end the Eli Manning era if the team or the QB don’t play well? The Giants spent the sixth overall pick on the Duke QB and see him as the future of the franchise.

Dwayne Haskins, Washington Redskins, QB – While he isn’t opening the season as a starter, Haskins could end up under center if QB Case Keenum doesn’t play well for Washington.