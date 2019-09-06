The Basics

Season Opener Kicks Off ‘NFL 100’: With the league celebrating a century of action, the NFL season kicked off with the oldest rivalry in the NFL when the Green Bay Packers visited the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Packers won the game 10-3 to open the season.

The Best of the Rest of Week 1: The Chiefs and Jaguars face off in Jacksonville, FL, with reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes taking the field for Kansas City against newly signed QB Nick Foles for Jacksonville (CBS, 1 p.m. kickoff). Odell Beckham makes his Browns debut in Cleveland against the Tennessee Titans (CBS, 1 p.m. kickoff), while the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams open the season on the road against the Carolina Panthers (FOX, 1 p.m. kickoff). In primetime, the Patriots and Tom Brady face off against Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers on Sunday Night Football (NBC, 8:20 p.m. kickoff), while the Saints and Drew Brees host the Texans in New Orleans for Monday Night Football (ESPN, 7:10 p.m. kickoff).

Important Dates: The regular season runs from September 5, 2019 – December 29, 2019, with the trade deadline coming on October 29 at 4 p.m. ET. The NFL playoffs will begin on January 4, 2020.

Super Bowl LIV Info: The Super Bowl will take place on February 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Florida, with TV coverage from FOX.