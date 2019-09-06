The Main Contenders – AFC

New England Patriots: The Super Bowl champions have won the AFC East for all but one year since 2003, and the defense could be the best that Bill Belichick has had in years.

Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes returns after an MVP season with some of the best offensive weapons in the league.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Despite trading Antonio Brown, the Steelers should still be a great offensive team with James Conner at RB and Juju Smith-Shuster moving into the top WR spot.

Houston Texans: The Texans gave up a lot to add offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil, but giving Deshaun Watson protection could open things up for the Houston offense.

Cleveland Browns: Baker Mayfield had a great rookie season and now has Odell Beckham Jr. catching passes alongside a talented group that includes WR Jarvis Landry and RB Nick Chubb. If the defense can play decently, the Browns could make a wild card run to the playoffs.

Los Angeles Chargers: Melvin Godron’s holdout for a new contract could make an impact, but QB Philip Rivers has a very talented roster to work with on offense, plus the defense is strong even without injured safety Derwin James.