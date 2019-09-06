The Main Contenders – NFC

New Orleans Saints: Drew Brees and the Saints lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Rams in the NFC title game last year, but with offensive powerhouses Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas back, the team should remain a contender.

Los Angeles Rams: Losing the Super Bowl always hurts. But with Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods, and a healthy Cooper Kupp on offense—and reigning defensive MVP Aaron Donald all back—LA should remain in the mix.

Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles have the most talent in the NFC East on the roster, but it may come down to Carson Wentz staying healthy for a full season at QB.

Chicago Bears: With Khalil Mack leading a top defense and QB Mitch Trubisky coming off his best season, the Bears should be trending upwards—but they’re in a tough division.

Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers has a new coach and some doubters out there, which means he might be motivated to have his best season yet.

Dallas Cowboys: The team signed Ezekiel Elliot to a new contract and have one of the best offensive lines in football. Their success may come down to the performance of QB Dak Prescott, who’s also looking for a new contract.