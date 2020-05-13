P.K. Subban on Marrying Lindsey Vonn, Quarantine Life, and Jack Hughes

With the 2019/20 NHL season on pause, players and fans alike have found themselves in this strange self-isolation period. And with plenty of time on their hands, people are staying connected with remote digital communication –– superstar athletes are no exception.

Men’s Journal recently caught up with the New Jersey Devils’ veteran defenceman, P.K. Subban. The 2013 Norris Trophy winner opens up about his morning workout routine, his summertime marriage plans with skiing icon Lindsey Vonn, and what happened after he posted his personal phone number to Twitter. Hint: It didn’t work out great.

“We [Lindsey Vonn] had plans to get married during the summer,” he tells Men’s Journal. “That might look a little different as to how we’re going to execute that… But I’m just happy that I have Lindsey [during quarantine].”

The 31-year-old Canadian goes on to discuss his teammate (number 1 draft pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft) Jack Hughes. “It’s going to take years before we can can really make any comparison to who he is,” says Subban. “Let’s just let him be Jack Hughes for now.”

And when asked how important winning another Norris Trophy is to him, Subban says, “I mean, I want to win everything… every year. That’s what you train for.”

Sit back, press play and enjoy this exclusive tell-all with the one-and-only, P.K. Subban.

