Exploring Spain ‘Not Far From Home’ With Iago Garay

“Not far from home is a video series facing the new reality that this crisis has brought to us. This summer we will not be traveling to exotic places to ride our bikes. This summer we need to rediscover our backyards. Enjoy what is around us, ride ‘not far from home.’ Since there will not be any racing for me this summer I have decided to use this time to explore Spain and enjoy the riding spots that are near me. This first episode was filmed at the beginning of the year in Malaga while trying to get away from the cold winter in Madrid. We went to some of the classic spots Like Mijas or Alhaurin de la Torre and discovered some new trails with the help of the locals in Torremolinos. One week of good times captured in by Nacho Trueba.” – Iago Garay

Film and edit: Nacho Trueba

Production: Iago Garay

Locations: Alhaurín de la Torre, Mijas, Torremolinos and Malaga

Special guest: Ruben Pascual Heredia

Song: Marlowe – Lost Arts

Logo Design: Victor Brousseaud

