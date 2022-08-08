Fantasy Football 2022: 5 Tips to Help You Win Your League

1. If you don’t know what you’re doing, it’s fine to auto-draft.

Some fantasy football general managers will be annoyed—they’d rather have a “pure” experience in which everyone thoughtfully ruminates over every pick and true talent wins out. That’s fine, but it isn’t really your problem, unless everyone’s agreed ahead of time to a no-auto-drafting policy.

The big draft platforms at ESPN, Yahoo, CBS, and the NFL’s official website will give you at least a somewhat competent roster if you leave it to the machines. Their algorithms pick the highest-ranked player remaining according to human pundits or some projection system, and that tends to be a decent approach. You will not wind up drafting a defense/special teams unit in the fourth round, nor will you have the chance to pick your favorite player even though he just got injured. Bottom line: Don’t trouble yourself on draft night if you didn’t bother to do research beforehand.

