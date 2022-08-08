Fantasy Football 2022: 5 Tips to Help You Win Your League

2. If you’re not auto-drafting, put some thought into your picks.

You won’t do a better job than a machine if you do zero research and then punch in manual picks on the fly. To prepare, cross-reference some cheat sheets to see how different players stack up across them all. That makes it less likely you’ll find an outlier, fall in love with that player, and draft him way too early. ESPN, CBS, and NBC all provide fantasy rankings. Get the lay of the land, and give yourself a chance to get lucky once toe meets leather.

Also consider how your league’s scoring format will affect those players’ performance. There are some standard differences, like whether or not a league awards a point per each reception, but roster and scoring rules vary in other ways that have a big effect on player value. For instance, what’s the valuation difference between a rushing yard and a receiving yard? Spend some time researching players and how they’ll fare given your fantasy football league’s rules.

