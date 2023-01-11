1. Treat fandom like a relationship.

A relationship doesn’t have to be all rosy. In fact, the best ones usually aren’t. But in a healthy interpersonal relationship, hard times became a foundation for better times ahead. It sounds silly to treat a sports team like another human being, but maybe we should. Your team losing a crushing game this weekend is part of why it’ll be so sweet when they win a nailbiter later on. The lows are as much of a feature, not a bug, as the highs.

“It’s really important to understand it as a relationship,” says Rachel Webb, a sport psychologist who serves as the assistant athletic director for sport psychology and wellness at the University of Arizona.

Webb spoke with Men’s Journal about how we, as fans, can best interact with the games we love. She stresses that the low points of being a fan are a valuable part of the experience, right along with the peaks.

“It’s really helpful to just reframe that as something that’s positive and something that is part of the game and why the game is so amazing. That can really help regulate our emotions,” Webb says.

