2. Remind yourself that players are people, too.

Athletes are entertainers. They’re sometimes heroes. But they’re also just humans. Keeping sight of that is a good way to stay chill when a game gets tense. It is easy to fall into a state of irateness or despair at little figures on a TV screen, but perhaps harder to do that when you remember they’re people.

“We don’t realize that they’re dads, they’re moms, they’re sons, they’re people who are doing something incredibly difficult under a ton of pressure and have spent their lives honing this craft,” Webb says.

