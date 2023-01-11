3. Remember that it’s just a game for you—for the athletes, it’s their entire career.

At times, you might feel like you’re more stressed about a play or a game than the players themselves. Maybe you are. Some of the greatest athletes have an incredible ability to tune out the circumstances and focus on the task at hand. But eventually, they’ll go back to the locker room, and they’ll have to reckon with whatever happened—much more so than you will.

“When they’re making a mistake, it’s more devastating for them than it’ll ever be for us,” Webb says. “At the end of the day, it’s a game, and the only people who are really taking impact are those who are directly involved with the organization, or the actual athletes. For the rest of us, we can recognize that it’s a game, and that it’s under the umbrella of entertainment.”

