4. Don’t try to control the uncontrollable.

Of course, your superstitions are important. If you have worn the same pair of underwear for an entire winning streak, then by all means, keep wearing those undies. If you’re in the crowd and can distract a visiting team by making a ton of noise, then keep at it. But don’t overthink how much you can help (or hurt), whether you’re talking to a player on social media or screaming from the stands.

“They feel like, if they yell something, that an athlete’s going to hear that and change their mind and that could be for better or for worse,” Webb says. “We have this tendency when we have a lot of anxiety to want to control what’s going on, and so we want to try to exert our influence. I think that can definitely take a turn for the worst when we’re trying very hard to interject ourselves.”

Want to lower your blood pressure during a game—and perhaps enjoy the event more? Try to achieve a more zen-like state by letting the action on the field unfold without trying to interfere.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!