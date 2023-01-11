5. Give into joy, not defeat.

What can fandom really give us?

On the one hand, it can bring us incredible communal moments. Just look at the millions of people who flooded into the streets of Argentina after Lionel Messi brought home the World Cup in 2022. Sports aren’t exactly “just a game.” They’re a common touchpoint that can bring people together, and they can only bring joy when we’re emotionally invested in them. That will mean moments of devastation when things go poorly. But we have the power, Webb says, to decide when to let our emotions carry us away.

One way of thinking about this dynamic: We can break down in tears and spend days in the streets celebrating a win, but we don’t have to fall into a depression or burn a couch when mourning a defeat.

“You can open yourself up and be very present, focused, and with the people around you watching the game without necessarily feeling overwhelmed by that emotion,” Webb says.

