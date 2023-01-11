6. Think like a quarterback

I asked Webb if there’s any advice she’d give a world-class athlete that might also apply to a regular sports fan watching that athlete play. I was surprised by her answer: Some of the same mechanisms that can keep an athlete grounded in a game can help the rest of us while watching.

Those include mindful breathing techniques—or, as Webb calls it, “being able to use your breath as an anchor”—and finding comfort in one’s surroundings.

Webb advises athletes to “use their breath as an anchor” in tense moments by focusing on breathing as a way of centering themselves. She also tells athletes to focus on their surroundings to stay in the moment and avoid distractions from anything outside of what’s happening in the game: “‘I’m playing soccer or football,’ or ‘this is where I am,’ and really trying to stay there,” she says.

That kind of concentration can be an asset whether a person is playing quarterback and facing fourth-and-long in overtime or watching someone play quarterback on fourth-and-long in overtime. As Webb puts it: “We all have the same brain.”

