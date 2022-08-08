FedEx Cup Preview 2022: The 6 Best Players to Watch

Scottie Scheffler guessing his yardage 😳



(🎥: @TaylorMadeGolf) pic.twitter.com/kNJAReyyxD — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 3, 2022 1 / 6

It is probably Scheffler’s year—at least it’s looked that way for about six months. Scheffler’s superb early season began when he won the Phoenix Open in a playoff on Super Bowl Sunday, and it only got better after that. He won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, and then the Masters within two months of his first tour victory. He hasn’t won again since, but he contended in two more majors (the U.S. and British Opens) and lost in a playoff at the Charles Schwab Challenge to his good friend Sam Burns.

Scheffler has been ranked No. 1 in the world since the end of March. He has had the best year in golf, and barring any drastic missteps over the first two tournaments of the playoffs, he will enter the Tour Championship with a two-shot lead on the next-closest competitor.

