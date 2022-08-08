FedEx Cup Preview 2022: The 6 Best Players to Watch

'With a score of 268, the winner of the Gold Medal and the Champion Golfer of the Year is Cameron Smith' 🥇🏆#The150thOpen pic.twitter.com/XinZ7c9DO8 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 17, 2022 2 / 6

If Scheffler doesn’t win, it feels appropriate for Smith to be on top. The two of them aren’t just first and second in the standings; they’ve been shockingly good in events with the best fields.

Scheffler won the year’s first major, and Smith (who played in the final group with him at Augusta) won the last at the British Open. In total, seven of the top 12 events (judged by field strength) this year went to one of these two players. Smith is an astonishingly good putter, and that tends to keep him in tournaments despite less-than-astounding distance off the tee. Smith might bolt for LIV any time now, so PGA Tour leadership probably hopes he fails.

