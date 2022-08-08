FedEx Cup Preview 2022: The 6 Best Players to Watch

This angle of @TonyFinauGolf's tee shot on 15 😍 pic.twitter.com/oUhqYeJOGS — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 30, 2022 3 / 6

For years, the Finau story was simple: He was one of the most talented, most powerful players on the PGA Tour, but he couldn’t quite close the deal and win tournaments.

That’s over now. Finau broke the seal with a win at the Northern Trust in last year’s playoffs, and now he’s the hottest player in the world, with victories in his last two starts at the 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic. Now that Finau has developed some finishing flourish, his brilliant approach play and big tee shots could give him a real chance to win the whole thing. (Personally, I’m rooting for him.)

