FedEx Cup Preview 2022: The 6 Best Players to Watch

One of the coolest golf shots you'll ever see.



Jon Rahm skips an ACE across the water at Augusta 👏pic.twitter.com/sV5qhF5CQe — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 4, 2022 4 / 6

Rahm has had a quiet year. He’s definitely one of the two or three best players in the world, but his only win came against a mediocre field at the Mexico Open three months ago. He was only a factor in one major this year (the U.S. Open, where he fell out of contention on Sunday).

Of course, these “only” qualifications would be absurd for 99 percent of players, but Rahm is a special talent and surely expects more of himself. He’s a ways down the standings but could make a charge during the FedEx Cup. Dustin Johnson, for example, was 15th in the standings entering the playoffs in 2020 and went on to win it all.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!