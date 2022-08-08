FedEx Cup Preview 2022: The 6 Best Players to Watch

Tom Hoge.



He's a PGA TOUR winner. pic.twitter.com/cXJzddNNQG — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 7, 2022 5 / 6

Let’s shed some light on the most anonymous man in the top 25. Hoge has been grinding away on the PGA Tour since 2015 without contending much, but something clicked for him this year. Now he’s known for more than just being a guy Tiger Woods had never heard of (see the clip above from 2015).

Hoge won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, beating a pretty solid early-season field, and had three more top-five finishes in lower-tier events. Hoge is definitely not going to win the FedEx Cup, but he has a real chance to at least make his way to East Lake for the Tour Championship. He’s 33, and who knows if we’ll ever see him on this stage again? Good for Hoge for having an excellent year.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!