FedEx Cup Preview 2022: The 6 Best Players to Watch

The 25-year-old winner of two majors has had a surprisingly barren year. Morikawa has not won in 2022. He finished fifth in two majors: the Masters and the U.S. Open. In the former, he never really contended but had a good Sunday, and in the latter, he fell from contention in the final round. He also finished tied for second at the Genesis Invitational, a tournament that has a major-like field.

Morikawa has been beating around the bush for a while, and it feels bizarre to contemplate him not winning anything an entire tour season. He missed the cut in his only two appearances in July, at the Scottish and British Opens, but will at least be rested heading into Memphis.

